Missing: Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Webster County woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to find a 63-year-old woman from Eupora.

Virginia Lee Roberts was last seen about 9:00 AM in the 200 block of West Gould Avenue in Webster County.

She’s 5’6″ tall, weights about 255 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Roberts is believed to be traveling south towards Jackson in a 2002 red Cadillac Deville bearing a MS tag of WEA2806.

Police say Roberts may be accompanied by Consuela Shell, who is 5’4″ tall, weighs 220 pounds, has black or blonde hair and has hazel eyes.

Family members say Ms. Roberts suffers from a condition that may impair her judgment. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Eupora Police Department at (662) 552-4121.