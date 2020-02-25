Missing Tishomingo County teen found safe in Iowa

UPDATE- 3/1/2020

DES MOINES, Ia. (WHO-TV)- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa has confirmed that 15-year-old Monica Leeann O’Bryan of Belmont, Mississippi has been found safe.

Polk County Dispatch received a phone call just before 4 p.m. Sunday from the Belmont Police Department, located in Mississippi, and stated they had information that the victim may be at the Walmart in Grimes, Ia.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Johnston and Urbandale Police Departments, arrived and searched the area.

At 5:35 p.m. O’Bryan was located at the Johnston High School safe and sound. The incident is still under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

O’Bryan was reported missing February 25, 2020.

BELMONT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Monica Leeann O’Bryan of Belmont in Tishomingo County.

She is described as a white female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with dirty blonde/red hair and blue eyes. O’Bryan was last seen Tuesday, February 25, in the in the 100 block of Old Highway 25 in Tishomingo County.

Family members said O’Bryan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact Belmont Police Department at 662-279-0159.