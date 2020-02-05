Severe Weather Tools

Mission First completes new playground for campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mission First completed a new playground for its campus in Jackson with support of the Jackson Heart Foundation.

“Mississippi leads the nation in heart disease. Obesity rates play a significant role in heart disease, and Mississippi ranks #1 in the nation in childhood obesity. In order to preserve our greatest resource, our children, great efforts must be made toward promoting proper nutrition and exercise. Breaking the cycle and encouraging healthy life habits to provide a bright future for these young people in our state is the goal of the Jackson Heart Foundation,” said Dr. Harper Stone, Chairman of Jackson Heart Foundation Jackson Heart Foundation.

