Mission First completes new playground for campus

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Just hours before President Donald Trump was to deliver Tuesday's State of the Union address stressing the nation's "Great American Comeback," the mayor of this Texas border town delivered a state of the city speech that stressed the city's cultural diversity and blending economics with Mexico and peoples from elsewhere in the world.

Wearing a traditional Mexican dance costume used in "la danza de los viejitos (dance of the old people), McAllen Mayor Jim Darling danced onto the stage at the McAllen Convention Center, his face hidden behind a mask as he was play-fighting with a wooden cane with the other dancers. But when he took his mask off, he spoke seriously about how important the two nation's cultures are to this border region, the financial stability that depends on bi-national trade, and the families that live on both sides of the Rio Grande.