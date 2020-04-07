Mississippi AFL-CIO endorses Mike Espy for Senate

JACKSON, Miss., (WJTV) – The Mississippi AFL-CIO announce they have endorsed of Mike Espy for US Senate.

The Mississippi AFL-CIO represents nearly 160,000 Mississippians.

“I am thrilled and honored to have the support of the Mississippi AFL-CIO,” said Espy. “For too long the needs of hard working Mississippians have been ignored by our leaders and certainly by Senator Hyde-Smith. Amid this pandemic we are reminded that some of our most essential employees, the workers who keep our grocery stores stocked, the supply trucks moving, or provide care for our most vulnerable, are the most underpaid in our state. It is time we get back to valuing the dignity of all work and fighting for a more equitable economy for everyone.”

Espy will face Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

Hyde-Smith won a special election against Espy in 2018.

“The Mississippi State AFL-CIO proudly endorses the candidacy of Mike Espy for United States Senator,” said Mississippi AFL-CIO President Robert Shaffer. “We believe Secretary Espy will support the interests of working people. His record of service in the Congress, on the Cabinet, and as a private citizen show his heart for improving the quality of life for all. During this unprecedented time in our nation’s history, we need strong leaders who are capable of making solid, helpful decisions. We are confident that Secretary Espy will do just that. His allegiance is to Mississippians and the United States of America. We look forward to working to help him get elected. Listen for the sound of our boots this fall. They will be on the ground.”

Mike Espy won the Democratic Primary with 93 percent of the vote.