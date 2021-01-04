Mississippi Ag Commissioner announces second Wild Hog Control Program application period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will begin accepting a second round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Wednesday, January 6. The application period will close on Wednesday, January 20. Eligible counties for the application period will be Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pike and Wilkinson.

According to Gipson, MDAC will provide wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. The department will also provide the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands. During this upcoming trapping effort, MDAC will partner with USDA APHIS Wildlife Services to expand wild hog disease surveillance into Southwest Mississippi.

“We are excited to begin working with Wildlife Services to monitor wild hog diseases that can impact agriculture,” said Gipson. “Southwest Mississippi has a rich history of livestock production, and diseases carried by wild hogs pose a great threat to cattle herds. At this time, Wildlife Services has limited resources to expand its disease surveillance efforts into the southwest portion of the state. With our agency’s equipment and relationship with landowners and farmers in the region, we can help track deadly diseases that can impact our livestock industry. This will be a great opportunity for a state agency, federal agency and farmers to work together.”

For more information about the Wild Hog Control Program, program guidelines, and applications, visit here.

