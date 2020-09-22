Mississippi Ag Commissioner encourages farmers to sign up for food assistance program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson encouraged farmers in the state to sign up for the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2). The program will provide an additional $14 billion for agricultural producers, who face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.

Signup for CFAP 2 began September 21 and will run through December 11, 2020.

“I encourage all of our farmers across the state to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their operations and consider whether this program could help in their recovery,” said Gipson. “Additional commodities have been added to CFAP 2, and I thank the Trump administration for making these commodities eligible for the program.”

CFAP 2 payments will be made for three categories of commodities – Price Trigger Commodities, Flat-rate Crops and Sales Commodities. The full list of eligible commodities outlined by payment category can be viewed at www.farmers.gov/cfap/commodities.

Under CFAP 2, there is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined. Applicants who are corporations, limited liability companies, limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits when members actively provide personal labor or personal management for the farming operation. In addition, this special payment limitation provision has been expanded to include trusts and estates for both CFAP 1 and 2.

Producers will also have to certify that they meet the Adjusted Gross Income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75 percent or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities. Producers must also be in compliance with Highly Erodible Land and Wetland Conservation provisions.

