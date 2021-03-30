Mississippi AG defends Trump Administration’s rule clarifying religious exemptions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced she filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit led by the State of New York against the U.S. Department of Labor challenging a Trump Administration rule clarifying the scope and application of religious exemptions for federal contractors.

The 12-state intervention motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

“Religious organizations provide critical services to underserved and vulnerable populations, and their work has a profound impact in communities across Mississippi,” said Fitch. “I have moved to intervene here to ensure religious organizations are not forced to abandon their religious identity in order to partner with the federal government in work that benefits our State economy, our workers, and our communities.”

In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a final rule to clarify how religious organizations would be exempt from the Order’s nondiscrimination requirements.

On January 21, 2021, the State of New York, joined by 13 other states and the District of Columbia, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York challenging the Department of Labor’s religious exemption clarification. A similar lawsuit opposing the Labor rule was also

filed by a group of organizations in Oregon District Court. Both lawsuits were stayed after the Department of Labor subsequently announced that it intends to rescind the rule.

In the motion to intervene, Mississippi and other states argue that the challenged rule provides needed clarity to federal contractors and potential contractors in their states.

In addition to Mississippi, the following states joined the Alabama-led motion, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia, was filed on March 29, 2021.