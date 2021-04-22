Mississippi AG joins lawsuit to challenge Biden Administration’s executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, along with nine state attorneys general, are suing to prevent the Biden Administration from carrying out an executive order.

In a recent executive order, President Joe Biden established a “working group” of federal employees who were required to establish a damages value based upon environmental damages from climate change. According to the attorneys general who filed the lawsuit, the executive order has wide-ranging impacts on decisions made by federal agencies.

On Thursday, the president opened a global climate summit with a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out, a commitment he hopes will spur big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Biden committed to cutting U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030 — similar to pledges from allies — at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders, marking a return by the U.S. to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under former President Donald Trump.

Fitch joined the attorneys general of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming in filing this lawsuit.