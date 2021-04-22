Mississippi Ag Museum breaks ground on new Magnolia Gardens exhibit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson broke ground on the new Magnolia Gardens exhibit at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson.

“We’re proud to establish the new Magnolia Gardens,” said Gipson. “This exhibit provides families across the state a centralized location to visit and honor their loved ones. I’d like to thank the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and ARK Design + Build for their support in this endeavor.”

The Magnolia Gardens is a cooperative project involving the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. and ARK Design + Build.

Phase 1 of the project will include a premier garden with lighted pathways and water features. Phase 2 will include a Magnolia tree lined boulevard with landscaping.

The public can support Magnolia Gardens through donations and special contributions in honor or memory of a special someone. Contribution forms can be found at www.msmagnoliagardens.com.

The gardens will be located in front of the main building on the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum’s campus.