Mississippi Ag Museum hosts annual Spring Farm Days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is hosting the annual Spring Farm Days event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, through Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for ages 3-17.

“I want to invite the public to come out for our Spring Farm Days at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This open-air, outdoor event is a celebration of agriculture and farmstead living, and it offers several activities the entire family can enjoy.”

Visitors can explore the grounds and various exhibits to learn about farming, gardening, forestry and more. The Children’s Barnyard will also be open, and includes a variety of animals like chickens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats, horses and cows.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.