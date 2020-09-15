Mississippi Ag Museum to host annual Mississippi Science Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will offer a variety of live demonstrations for the public as part of the annual Mississippi Science Fest (MSF). Demonstrations will take place on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The Mississippi Science Fest is the LeFleur Museum District’s (LMD) signature event, and will take place virtually this year.

This year’s event will include a two-day schedule filled with video content available through the LMD Facebook page showcasing science exploration and activities with exhibitors in a variety of STEM fields including NASA, the Mississippi Polymer Institute, NOAA-National Weather Service and many others.

Mississippi Science Fest Activity Kits are available for families to experience STEM activities together at home. Each kit contains instructions, video demonstrations and supplies for eight curated activities and experiments for families to complete together. MSF Activity Kits are $15 and available for purchase online.

The virtual Mississippi Science Fest will take place on the LeFleur Museum District Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LeFleurMuseumDistrict. To view the 2020 MSF schedule and/or purchase an activity kit and view the full schedule, visit www.mssciencefest.org.

