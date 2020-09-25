Mississippi Ag Museum to host annual Pumpkin Adventure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will hosts its annual Pumpkin Adventure on October 7-10, 14-17 and 21-24. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Museum’s Pumpkin Adventure will include:
- A hayride around the museum grounds and Small Town, Miss.
- A complementary snack of cookies and milk
- A self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery
- A small pumpkin of choice to take home
The General Store will also be open for visitors to shop for souvenirs and enjoy an old-fashioned Coca-Cola in a glass bottle.
Admission price for the annual Pumpkin Adventure is $8.00 per person for ages two and up. The Pumpkin Adventure will operate in compliance with current COVID-19 safety orders.
The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, is located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.
