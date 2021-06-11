Mississippi Ag Museum to host Mississippi Pickle Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest on Saturday, June 12.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Admission is $7 per adult and $5 for ages 3-17.

“I want to invite the public to come out to the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “This open-air, outdoor event is the perfect outing that the entire family will enjoy. We’ll have several feature activities available throughout the grounds, as well as our usual attractions.”

The festival will include live music, food, craft vendors and games. Competitions such as the Pickle Eating Contest and Pickle Jar Packing Contest will take place during this event.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.