Mississippi AG reaches settlement with Centurion Filing Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch reached a settlement with Centurion Filing Services, LLC, which conducts business as MS Certificate Service.

The consent judgment resolves allegations that Centurion Filing Services, LLC violated the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act. Fitch said the company sent solicitations to new business owners, containing elements meant to make the correspondence look like an official State form, charging a fee to obtain a Certificate of Existence from the Mississippi Secretary of State.

The solicitation charged these new businesses over three times the actual cost of a certificate, which are not even necessary for the businesses targeted by Centurion. Fitch said nearly 6,000 businesses have been affected and have lost as much as $374,125, total.

Under the terms of the agreement, Centurion must:

Stop using the solicitation that the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office deemed deceptive and use a format approved by the State

Refund any customers who believe they were misled by the solicitation letter

Any consumer who paid Centurion for a Certificate of Existence using this form and believes they were a victim of this scam may request a refund of $62.50 by contacting: Centurion at mscs@certificatefilingservice.com or The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office at centurion@ago.ms.gov.

You must request your refund within three years of making the payment to Centurion. Any consumers who have questions may call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-973-4938.