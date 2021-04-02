Mississippi AG wants court to declare California’s gun law unconstitutional

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined 22 states urging the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the Second Amendment and declare California’s law limiting magazine capacity as unconstitutional.

“This California law oversteps Constitutional boundaries and threatens the rights of law-abiding gunowners,” said Fitch. “My colleagues and I ask the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the decisions of the district court and smaller appeals court panel, protecting the Second Amendment right to bear arms.”

An 11-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear the case challenging California Penal Code 32310, which bans and criminalizes certain ammunition magazines. Oral arguments are scheduled for June 20, 2021.

In addition to Mississippi, the following states joined the Arizona and Louisiana-led brief: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.