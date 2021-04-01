Mississippi AG, website partner to prevent underage drinking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her office has partnered with Responsibility.org to create and promote resources parents and caregivers can use to talk to their kids about underage drinking. April is Alcohol Responsibility Month.

“Underage drinking is not only dangerous and harmful to kids’ developing brains and bodies, but it is also illegal,” said Fitch. “Parents have the greatest impact on their kids’ decision to drink or not to drink alcohol, so I encourage parents to have conversations early and often about the risks of underage drinking. Together, we can keep our children safe and substance-free.”

According to research, parents and caregivers are already doing a great job talking to their children about staying substance-free. Seventy-four percent of 8th graders report they have never consumed alcohol, a statistic that has decreased 63 percent since 1991.