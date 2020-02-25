Mississippi agencies kick off 2020 PROM Safety Initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol are kicking off their third joint prom season safety initiative, PROM, which stands for “Please Return on Monday.”

The key messages of the campaign is to urge students to return home safely and make good choices, like buckling up, no texting and driving and no drinking and driving.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol partnership with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services is designed to educate our young people on the importance of making good conscientious decisions during prom season,” said Colonel Chris Gillard, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “MHP and MDRS will be conducting an all-out statewide educational blitz encouraging students on the importance of making good choices this prom season. We want every student to return home safely-in the same condition they left.”

“Our partnership with MHP through this campaign really highlights the full-circle of consequences teens face when they make choices to text and drive, to drink and drive, and to not buckle up,” said Chris Howard, Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. “MHP Troopers are the ones who have to knock on doors and deliver the grim news that a loved one may never be coming home again and we are the ones who are often called in the aftermath when an individual is left with a disability. It’s a sobering statistic, but an important one to note, that automobile accidents are a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries in Mississippi.”

State troopers and representatives from MDRS will be bringing special events to students around the state during prom season, primarily March and April.