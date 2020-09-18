Mississippi agencies receive funds from U.S. Department of Justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U. S. Department of Justice has awarded $2,749,002 in funds to State of Mississippi Agencies.
|Recipient
|Amount/Program
|Purpose
|Mississippi Department of Public Safety Contact: Emberly Holmes, Director(601) 977-3756
|$1,646,002 / FY 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program
|Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice.
|Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Contact: Lachelle Clemons, Director of Victim Compensation(601) 359-5950
|$1,103,000 / FY 2020 VOCA Victim Compensation
|The grant award provides funds from the Crime Victims Fund to enhance State Victim Compensation payments to eligible crime victims.
