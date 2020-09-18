Mississippi agencies receive funds from U.S. Department of Justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will add new Sunday hours to its regular hours of operation, starting Thursday, October 1, 2020.

In addition, all Sundays will be free days at the museums from noon to 4:00 p.m. The final Free Saturday will be held on Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.