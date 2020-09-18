Mississippi agencies receive funds from U.S. Department of Justice

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U. S. Department of Justice has awarded $2,749,002 in funds to State of Mississippi Agencies.

RecipientAmount/ProgramPurpose
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Contact: Emberly Holmes, Director(601) 977-3756 $1,646,002 / FY 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) ProgramGrant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice. 
Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Contact: Lachelle Clemons, Director of Victim Compensation(601) 359-5950 $1,103,000 / FY 2020 VOCA Victim Compensation  The grant award provides funds from the Crime Victims Fund to enhance State Victim Compensation payments to eligible crime victims. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories