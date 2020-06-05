Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum to reopen on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will reopen on Monday, June 8, 2020, following closure due to COVID-19.

“The public has been missing the outdoor, agricultural experience that the Museum offers, and we are so glad to welcome back visitors,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Though the Museum will resume normal operating hours starting Monday, safety is our top priority right now. The Museum staff is taking precautions to ensure a safe and fun-filled time for visitors of the General Store, Small Town, Mississippi, the Children’s Barnyard and so much more. I encourage visitors to come by the Museum grounds and see the various open-air exhibits of barnyard animals and farmstead displays that the whole family can enjoy.”

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is following the regulations, orders and guidelines in accordance to the Governor’s mandate to ensure safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing is required throughout the campus, personal protective equipment (PPE) is encouraged and hand sanitizer is provided.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.