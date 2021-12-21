Mississippi agriculture sees record high this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi ranked eleventh in the country for agricultural commodity value in 2021. The state is seeing a record high, reaching an estimated $8.3-billion in total commodity value.

Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service estimates the following values for Mississippi agricultural industries:

  • Poultry increased by $2.65-billion compared to 2020.
  • Soybeans increased by $1.49-billion compared to 2020.
  • Forestry increased by $1.29-billion compared to 2020.
  • Corn increased by $748.3-million compared to 2020.
  • Cotton increased by $558.3-million compared to 2020.
  • Livestock increased by $398.9-million compared to 2020.
  • Catfish increased by $231.9-million compared to 2020.
  • Specialty crops increased by $108.5-million compared to 2020.
  • Hay decreased by $160.1-million compared to 2020.
  • Sweet potatoes decreased by $109.8-million compared to 2020.
  • Rice decreased by $92-million compared to 2020.

MSU Extension Service estimates that Mississippi’s total agricultural value increased by 19% compared to last year.

“The main cause of the increase we saw in commodity values this year was much better prices across the board. It was a much better year for farmers, but we’re coming off some years with pretty low prices,” said MSU Extension Service Agricultural Economist Will Maples.

