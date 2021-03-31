Mississippi airports awarded more than $24M in grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers announced $24.3 million in grants has been awarded to make improvements at 26 Mississippi airfields. The U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded the Airport Improvement Program grants.

“Improving aviation infrastructure promotes safety, improves efficiency, and facilitates better transportation for people and goods,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said. “Through the FAA’s most recent investment, Mississippi’s airports will be better equipped to serve travelers as flights pick back up while the economy recovers from the pandemic.”

“Local airports are key to promoting tourism, investment, and economic vitality in communities across Mississippi,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said. “These FAA grants will support infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrades, allowing these airports to continue to provide safe and efficient operations.”

“This funding will help strengthen our aviation infrastructure in south Mississippi and across the state. The projects at these airports will complete improvements and maintenance of facilities while expanding current operations and increasing economic activity for our area,” said Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.).

“Mississippi’s community airports are vital economic drivers for the communities they serve. I appreciate the work of DOT and FAA in prioritizing these airports to ensure the necessary upgrades and maintenance are made so they can continue to provide needed services to Mississippians,” Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) said.

The FAA grants totaling $24,296,891 will support the following Mississippi airport improvement projects: