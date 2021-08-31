Mississippi airports to receive $6.6M in AIP grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $6.6 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants has been awarded for enhancement projects at nine Mississippi airfields. The U.S. Department of Transportation will award the AIP grants on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“Improving airport infrastructure makes air travel safer, more efficient, and more accessible to the public,” Wicker said. “I am pleased the FAA is providing Mississippi airports with the resources needed to complete these projects, which will make airports better equipped to serve their communities.”
“The safe and efficient operation of local airports requires consistent repair and upgrades. These AIP grants will enable such work at several airfields across the state, allowing these communities to continue to use these assets to promote economic development,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased with these continued investments in our state.”
The nine FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:
- Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport, City of Brookhaven – $2,278,182 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting, and rehabilitate runway and airport beacons
- Greenwood-Leflore Airport, City of Greenwood – $1,560,800 to reconstruct runway lighting
- Houston Municipal Airport, City of Houston – $1,040,436 to rehabilitate runway and apron
- Hardy-Anders Field Natchez-Adams County Airport, City of Natchez – $572,928 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway
- Vicksburg Municipal Airport, City of Vicksburg – $276,801 to improve airport drainage/erosion control
- Grenada Municipal Airport, City of Grenada – $248,100 to install weather reporting equipment
- Iuka Mississippi Airport, City of Iuka – $234,740 to install weather reporting equipment
- Roscoe Turner Airport, City of Corinth – $221,464 to update airport master plan/study
- University-Oxford Airport, City of Oxford – $207,200 to improve airport drainage and erosion control