Mississippi airports to receive $6.6M in AIP grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $6.6 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants has been awarded for enhancement projects at nine Mississippi airfields. The U.S. Department of Transportation will award the AIP grants on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Improving airport infrastructure makes air travel safer, more efficient, and more accessible to the public,” Wicker said. “I am pleased the FAA is providing Mississippi airports with the resources needed to complete these projects, which will make airports better equipped to serve their communities.”

“The safe and efficient operation of local airports requires consistent repair and upgrades. These AIP grants will enable such work at several airfields across the state, allowing these communities to continue to use these assets to promote economic development,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased with these continued investments in our state.”

The nine FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects: