Mississippi among first to mass vaccinate prisoners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi prisons became among the first state prisons in the country to begin mass vaccinations. The Mississippi Department of Correction’s (MDOC) medical staff completed vaccinating nearly all of the inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

According to leaders, MDOC received 3,500 doses from the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH). Commissioner Burl Cain and VitalCore Senior VP Dr. Raman Singh said medical staff are inoculating Mississippi’s three state prisons first.

Dr. Singh said, “We are the first (state) to do this on a massive scale to offer every inmate and not to talk. There are many who are talking but we are the first one who is walking the talk.”

By distributing the vaccines to inmates, Commissioner Cain and MDOC Superintendents King, Tim Morris of Parchman and Andrew Mills of South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) are planning to reopen family visitations as soon as the second shots are given at their respective prisons. Leaders said the Mississippi State Prison at Parchman will be vaccinated next week and SMCI the following week.

The vaccinations are not mandatory for the inmates.

If you are planning to visit someone in prison when visitation resumes, MDOC leaders said you will not be required to show proof you’ve been vaccinated, but temperature checks will be administered for everyone’s protection.