Mississippi and Rest of America Out for Blood

JACKSON, Miss. – Today (9/5/19) is Blood Donation Day in Mississippi. As part of National Blood Donation Week, and in response to the blood donation crisis, governors across the country are honoring the request of agencies like the Red Cross and individual blood banks, to hold statewide blood drives in their individual states. Blood and platelet donations are needed everyday for people with medical conditions and other serious tragedies and events. To find out how and where you can donate, contact Mississippi Blood Services https://www.msblood.com/ or the Red Cross.