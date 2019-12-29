Mississippi Animal Rescue celebrates high adoption numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Over 30 pets were welcomed into a new home this Christmas at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

The search for finding a home for the furry animals were not that simple. Families had to pass certain requirements that met the needs of the dog or cat that they were wanting to adopt.

“We are really careful with the people because we try to make sure that it’s not a spur of the moment decision. You don’t want that at all when the puppy is cute under the tree Christmas morning, but then by New Year’s day it’s back here at the shelter we try to avoid that.”

80 Shih tzus were also rescued and care for at the shelter. All but two are still in need of a home!