Mississippi Animal Rescue League issues weather tips for pet owners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Animal Rescue League (MARL) is advising all pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a heated area during this extremely cold weather.

Dogs that are outside require more calories in winter to help them warm and maintain their body fat. Even dogs that may be brought in at night require more food during extremely cold weather.

MARL issued the following tips:

Make sure that water bowls are not frozen. Animals need access to fresh water at all times.

Outside cats may seek warmth in a car engine so be sure to bang on the hood and honk the horn before starting the engine to give any sleeping animal a little time to get out.

Livestock should have access to hay at all times and should be supplied with extra feed. Also, check to make sure their water source is not frozen.

Dog houses should have a solid floor, roof and 3 sides. In order to minimize cold seepage from the ground, the house should be raised 3 to 4 inches off the ground. The door of the house should face away from prevailing winds and ideally should have a flap covering the door or other method of blocking air from entering the house. This will help hold in the dog’s body heat. Bedding should consist on a thick layer of shaving or hay. Blankets and other material retain cold and become damp and are not a good source of bedding for warmth.

If you have outside cats or are caring for feral cats, make sure they have access to shelter. Plastic storage containers (lid included) lined with Styrofoam on the sides, top and bottom with a small opening cut on one end of the long side in order to provide a wind block will help provide safe shelter. The internet provides how to videos for housing for outdoor cats. Use hay for bedding and try to place the container in an area that affords blockage from wind and rain. Be sure to double available food during this time.

If you see an animal that is in need of shelter or other care, contact your local animal control department through your police or sheriff’s department or if your community does not have animal control speak with an officer at your local police or sheriff’s department.

If your pet is whining, shivering, seems weak or stops moving, bring it inside immediately because they are showing signs of hypothermia. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia bring inside, wrap in warm blankets and contact your veterinarian immediately.

Mississippi law requires that adequate shelter be provided for dogs and cats. Statute 97-41-16, section 2(a) states that if a person deprives a dog or cat of food, water or shelter and is convicted of such offense; they shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not more than $1,000.00 or imprisoned not more than six months or both.