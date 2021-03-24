Mississippi approved for time extension to assess winter weather damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state’s request for a time extension to submit for a major disaster declaration due to the winter storms in mid-February.

MEMA leaders said they’re working with county emergency management agencies and FEMA to complete these joint damage assessments by April 16, 2021.

Twelve counties have completed their assessments and have met their damage thresholds. Those counties are Adams, Covington, Jasper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Noxubee, Pike, Scott, Walthall and Warren.

The total validated figure of damages to date is $19 million, which is subject to change as assessments continue.