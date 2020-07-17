Mississippi Aquarium announces opening date

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 29, the Mississippi Aquarium in downtown Gulfport will open its doors 15 years after Hurricane Katrina.

“There are so many great recovery stories, and now Mississippi Aquarium will be another great story. Our leaders and communities put the hard work into rebuilding the Coast following Hurricane Katrina and it has paid off,” said Kurt Allen, President and CEO of Mississippi Aquarium. “No words can adequately express our gratitude for the support we’ve received from the residents of Coastal Mississippi and across the state.”

According to the Mississippi Aquarium, the health and safety of our guests, animals and staff are our top priority. Mississippi Aquarium’s team is closely monitoring state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19.

At the moment, timed arrival tickets are required before visiting, and tickets are on sale now. Reservations are secured in 30-minute time slots, and guests will only be admitted before their scheduled time when capacity allows. The length of your stay will not be limited.

