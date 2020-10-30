GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the impact of Hurricane Zeta, the Mississippi Aquarium will remain closed until further notice. Leaders said there is minor damage to the campus, but its animals are safe.
The aquarium will announce its reopening date as soon as possible. If you have purchased tickets and would like to reschedule, please visit www.msaquarium.org/weather-updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Living Local: October 30, 2020
- What you may not know about (not so) secret code names
- Riverwalk Casino Hotel makes donation to Children’s of Mississippi
- New MLK and Medgar Evers monument unveiled in Jackson
- Mississippi Aquarium closed until further notice due to impact of Hurricane Zeta