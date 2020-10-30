Mississippi Aquarium closed until further notice due to impact of Hurricane Zeta

News
Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the impact of Hurricane Zeta, the Mississippi Aquarium will remain closed until further notice. Leaders said there is minor damage to the campus, but its animals are safe.

The aquarium will announce its reopening date as soon as possible. If you have purchased tickets and would like to reschedule, please visit www.msaquarium.org/weather-updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories