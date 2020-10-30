Mississippi Aquarium closed until further notice due to impact of Hurricane Zeta

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the impact of Hurricane Zeta, the Mississippi Aquarium will remain closed until further notice. Leaders said there is minor damage to the campus, but its animals are safe.

The aquarium will announce its reopening date as soon as possible. If you have purchased tickets and would like to reschedule, please visit www.msaquarium.org/weather-updates.

