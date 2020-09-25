Mississippi Aquarium custom license plate to support conservation of endangered species

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium announced a custom license plate will help support the conservation of endangered species, as well as the aquarium.

The specialty tag fee is $33.00. This amount does not include the Ad Valorem taxes collected by the county tax collector.

The license plate, designed by Jason Heitzmann, features an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin and Kemp’s ridley sea turtle with the Aquarium’s iconic sails in the background. The sails represent the Aquarium’s three pillars: education, conservation and community.

Proceeds from the purchase of the plate will support research and conservation efforts for dolphins and sea turtles along Coastal Mississippi and beyond. For production to begin, Mississippi Aquarium must secure 300 pre-orders for the plate.

LATEST STORIES: