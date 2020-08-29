Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport opens to public

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A new aquarium is now open to the public on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport welcomed visitors on Saturday. The $98 million aquarium was part of an effort to revitalize the region following Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago.

It will feature animals found in Mississippi’s rivers and coastline, including the American alligator, sharks, sting rays, turtles and otters, The Oxford Eagle reported.

“Many of us never thought we would see this day,” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said at a ribbon-cutting event Friday, according to WLOX-TV. “This is a monument to all of us, to our ability to recover, to the resiliency of our community and our spirit.”

The bulk of the money for the project came from state, city and federal funds.

