Mississippi Aquarium to reopen on Tuesday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Aquarium will reopen on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The aquarium closed last week after receiving minor damage from Hurricane Zeta.

Leaders said the facility will reopen at 10:00 a.m. Because of Hurricane Zeta, all tickets purchased for November 3 – November 8 will be only $20.20. This price is for all general admission tickets, including adults, children and seniors, and is only valid for visits on November 3 – November 8.

Due to the minor damage, leaders said some animals may not be on exhibit.

LATEST STORIES: