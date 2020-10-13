Mississippi Association of Educators endorses Mike Espy & Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) announced its endorsements for the 2020 election cycle. MAE’s political action committee, the MAE Fund for Children & Public Education, has recommended for endorsement Mike Espy for United States Senate and incumbent U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. Both Espy and Thompson are Democrats.

According to MAE, it’s endorsement is a multi-step process. Candidates were asked to submit responses to a policy questionnaire and then to participate in an interview with members of its PAC. MAE’s PAC includes teachers, education support professionals, higher education faculty members, and retired educators from across Mississippi. Officials with MAE said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) was invited but did not participate in the process.

“This is a critically important election. People are hurting. Our schools are in desperate need of federal relief as we continue to adjust to teaching in the time of COVID and work to provide the safe, healthy schools our communities have been promised. As always, educators are being asked to go above and beyond without being provided the tools necessary to do their jobs effectively and, as always, they’re rising to the occasion—but it doesn’t have to be this way,” said MAE President Erica Jones.

