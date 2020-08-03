Mississippi Association of Educators voice concerns about returning to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Association of Educators aims to be a voice for the state’s teachers..

“We advocate for educators and students rights throughout public school in Mississippi,“ President Erica Jones explained.

Jones said she’s frightened about the thought of in-person education during the surge in Coronavirus.

“It terrifies me to think about our educators and students returning to buildings,” Jones said.

Jones said if school districts are meeting by Zoom to decide on reopening plans – that’s an indication that things aren’t safe right now.

“I think that all schools will eventually close again.” Jones said. “We have an opportunity now to delay the start of school to prevent that.”

Jones added that no one wants to continue learning from home, but that it would be the safest bet for the time being.

“They simply want to do so when it is safe,” Jones said.

