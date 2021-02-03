Mississippi attorney general joins 23 states to protect Second Amendment rights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) joined a coalition of 23 state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Corlett in the United States Supreme Court, supporting the right of Americans to bear arms outside of their homes.

“The Constitution is clear: Law-abiding Americans have the right to protect themselves,” said Fitch. “I support the Second Amendment, and I will continue to uphold the Constitution and protect your right to bear arms.”

The amicus brief makes two central arguments in defending citizens’ right to self-defense: objective-issue permitting increases public safety while subjective-issue permitting like New York’s decreases public safety, and the original meaning of the Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms for self-defense outside of the home.

“Our Nation was founded on liberty, the rule of law, and a commitment to preserve individual rights, like the right of law-abiding Americans to bear arms,” said Fitch. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to safeguard the fundamental rights afforded to all Americans by the U.S. Constitution.”

The brief cites empirical evidence showing that concealed carry holders are less likely to commit crime and that objective-issue permitting and concealed carry permits in general decrease crime.

Along with Mississippi, state attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia also joined the brief.

The full brief can be found here.