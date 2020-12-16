Mississippi Attorney General joins multistate lawsuit against Google

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a multistate coalition of 10 states in a lawsuit against Google for multiple violations of Federal and State Antitrust Laws.

“Google’s exclusionary practices not only locked out competition, which distorts the market and reduces innovation,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch, “but also the company’s misrepresentations to consumers, particularly regarding their privacy, cause real harm to consumers. I joined this lawsuit to protect competition and innovation in our technology markets and to protect consumer privacy for all Mississippians.”

The lawsuit alleges that Google monopolized, or attempted to monopolize, products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online display advertising. The complaint also alleges that Google engaged in false, misleading and deceptive acts while selling, buying and auctioning online display ads.

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.

