Mississippi Attorney General joins Texas in election lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced she will join Texas in a lawsuit that was filed in four election battleground states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, December 8. He believes the states “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.”

In Mississippi, the 2020 General Election results were certified Friday, November 20. Attorney General Fitch said she is joining her fellow colleagues “to ensure that our elections are free and fair.”

Her full statement is as follows:

The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic. The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud. Since taking office earlier this year, I have gone to court to defend the integrity of our own elections against outside groups seeking to use the pandemic as an excuse to re-write the laws passed by our duly elected legislators. I have also joined my colleagues from other states to defend the fundamental principle that courts do not write election laws; they interpret them. When courts seek to do otherwise, they violate the separation of powers that is critical to our democracy. And, today, I have joined my colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair. Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government. I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights. Attorney General Lynn Fitch, R-Miss.

