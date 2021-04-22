Mississippi Attorney General opposes commission that’s studying Supreme Court

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 20 attorneys general in sending to a letter to President Joe Biden and congressional opposing the establishment of a Presidential Commission.

“Packing the Court is about putting political gain above the law. It’s a bad idea,” said Fitch. “President Biden and liberals in Congress should shelve it and get back to doing meaningful work for the people.”

In early April, President Biden announced he’s creating a bipartisan commission that will spend the next six months examining the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for its justices.

The letter from the attorneys general describes concerns about Washington’s intent to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with four additional Justices.

Fitch joined the attorneys general of Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.