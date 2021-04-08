Mississippi Attorney General opposes pro-union bill passed in House

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 14-state coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter to U.S. Senate leaders. They oppose a pro-union bill which passed the House of Representatives on a near party-line vote.

The “Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021,” or “PRO Act,” would negate state right-to-work laws and require workers to pay union dues in order to keep their jobs.

“Right-to-Work Laws protect American workers,” said Fitch. “Every Mississippian deserves the freedom to decide how their hard-earned dollars will be spent, and they should not be forced to pay union dues as a requirement of their employment. My colleagues and I urge Congress to put the American worker first.”

Fitch joins the attorneys general of South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia.

You can read the letter here.