Mississippi Attorney General opposes proposed voting rights bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in opposition of House Resolution 1, the For the People Act of 2021.

The resolution was approved on a party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.

It faces an uncertain fate in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where it has little chance of passing without changes to procedural rules that currently allow Republicans to block it.

“I always said that as your Attorney General, I would defend you, the people of Mississippi, against outsiders who think they know better than us, and I have at every step,” said Fitch. “With this bill, Congress defies the Constitution. My colleagues and I make clear with this letter, we will do what we have to do to fight Washington’s overreach.”

In addition to Mississippi, state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia also signed on to the letter.