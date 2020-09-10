Mississippi awarded $16.02 million for road improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mississippi Representatives Steven Palazzo and Michael Guest announced the award of $16.02 million in federal grant funding for road improvements in Hattiesburg and the Jackson metro area.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding a $13.22 million Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant to complete a new railway overpass in downtown Hattiesburg and another $2.80 million to support the planning phase for relocating the Bob Anthony Parkway that carries traffic from Madison and Rankin counties across the Barnett Reservoir spillway.

The $13.22 million grant to the City of Hattiesburg will support the construction of an overpass on the western portion of Hall Avenue, including improvements to the roadway and a roundabout at the intersection with James Street and Bay Street. The project, which is expected to cost a total of $26.62 million, is the second phase of the city’s plan to construct a new downtown route along Hall Avenue that would relieve road congestion and traffic delays because of frequent rail traffic. In February, Hattiesburg also won a $5.39 million DOT grant through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program for work associated with this project.

The $2.8 million grant to the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District will support the initial planning for a project to replace the Bob Anthony Parkway, also known as Spillway Road, which carries more than 30,000 cars daily across the Barnett Reservoir dam through Rankin, Madison, and Hinds Counties. The proposed new roadway would relieve pressure on the dam and facilitate freight movement throughout the region.

LATEST STORIES: