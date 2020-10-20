Mississippi awarded more than $102K in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $102,145 in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds to the following:

Recipient Amount Contact Housing Education and Economic Development, Inc. 3405 Medgar Evers Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi $5,508 Charles Harris 601-981-1960 Mississippi Homebuyer Education Center-Initiative 350 West Woodrow Wilson Ave, Suite 3480 Jackson Mississippi $96,637 Eric Eades 601-291-2811

The purpose of the Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program is to provide funds to HUD approved housing counseling agencies that provide counseling and advice to tenants and homeowners, with respect to property maintenance, financial management and literacy, and other matters as may be appropriate to assist program clients in improving their housing conditions, meeting their financial needs, and fulfilling the responsibilities of tenancy or homeownership.

