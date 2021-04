JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 100 golfers and volunteers will gather in support of Baptist Heart and Baptist Outpatient Cardiac Rehab during Mississippi Baptist Medical Center’s 5th Annual Hearts & Clubs Golf Tournament on Monday, April 12.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. and the event will start at 1:00 p.m. at The Country Club of Jackson.

Proceeds from the tournament will help purchase life-saving medical equipment for cardiac patients.