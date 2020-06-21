Mississippi barbers receive free training to become mental health advocates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A national grassroots movement called The Confess Project brought 20 Mississippi barbers together to train them on how to be mental health advocates for their clients.

With barbers being the epicenter of the community, Lorenzo Lewis made it his mission to teach barbers how to help their clients grow and to encourage long-term success.

“Particularly with African Americans we are less likely to receive treatment due to discrimination and bias and things that we’ve experienced with our medical system. We here to open up the gateways for men to show that them that they are needed and they can be seen and heard,” said Lewis.

Lewis was diagnosed with major depression and suffered from his own trauma. As a result, he decided to combine his favorite childhood memory with his health concerns to help others overcome mental health issues.

