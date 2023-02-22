JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legislation is being introduced in the Mississippi Legislature to help victims of sexual assault to get justice after a backlog of rape kits that haven’t made it to the crime lab.

Sandy Middleton, executive director of Center for Violence Prevention, said the state of Mississippi has no standard procedure for handling sexual assault evidence kits.

House Bill 485 would bring justice to sexual assault victims, make communities safer and give survivors the rights to know the status of their rape kits.

“So, this is our second year introducing this bill, and we’re hoping that we’ll see that it’s passed this year. it provides some guidelines with respect to the testing, how it’s supposed to be maintained, and how long is it supposed to be refrigerated,” said Rep. Angela Cockerham (District 96), the author of HB 485.

Middleton said there is a backlog of kits that have not made it to the crime lab. She said 50 rape kits were recently found at an undisclosed Mississippi hospital. There were 15 kits for children under the age of 18 that more than a year old.

“A rape is an ultimate loss of power. I mean it’s the trauma that these victims experience for years. It can change their whole life,” said Middleton.

House Bill 995 will modernize the outdated sexual assault code and provide updated tools to sex crimes prosecutors.

“So, they’re using the sexual assault and the sexual battery definition to prosecute rape. I think it’s really important that we remove the spousal defense. That is something that should’ve been done decades ago,” said Rep. Dana McClean, author of House Bill 995.

Advocates said these bills will allow rape kits to be tested in a timely manner and gives public safety an opportunity to arrest someone committing crimes.