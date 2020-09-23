Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable & Black Youth Vote hold Town Hall to encourage the black vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recognition of National Voter Registration Day holiday, the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable and Black Youth Vote hosted a virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, September 22.
The event was held to educate and encourage young African Americans to become registered voters in Mississippi in order to exercise their right to vote.
The virtual Town Hall can be viewed here.
