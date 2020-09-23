Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable & Black Youth Vote to Hold a Virtual Townhall to encourage the black vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, September 22nd was recognized as “National Voter Registration Day,” a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating American democracy. The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), and the National Association of Election Officials (The Election Center).

In recognition of this holiday and to educate and encourage young African American voters in Mississippi to register, have a “vote plan” and vote, the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable (MS-BWR) and Black Youth Vote (BYV!) will hold a virtual “Black Youth Votes” townhall today, Wednesday, September 23rd, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 p.m., CST.

The townhall will be livestreamed via Facebook.

