Mississippi Blood Services asks for donations after drives were canceled

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is asking for blood donations after several drives were canceled. Click here to learn more.
We’ve had numerous drives cancel. We are asking that you follow our social media page, use our mobile app or website as new drives are being added daily to address this urgent need. We are pleading for you to donate, bring a friend & help spread the word about the need to donate. pic.twitter.com/zG3DHC0CU2— MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) March 15, 2020
Mississippians urged to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns