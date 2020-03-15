1  of  2
Breaking News
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Mississippi Blood Services asks for donations after drives were canceled

News
Posted: / Updated:
ms blood services_1522086112462.jpg.jpg

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services is asking for blood donations after several drives were canceled. Click here to learn more.

Mississippians urged to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories