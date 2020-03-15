Mississippi Blood Services asks for donations after drives were canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted to temporarily suspended disconnections of certain utility services due to coronavirus concerns. The restriction will be in place for 60 days and apply to all water, sewer, electricity and gas services.

This is a temporary suspension of disconnection. Utility customers should continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided during the 60 days.

“We are trying to be as proactive as we can and do our part to not only help prevent the spread of the virus, but to not put any additional stress on utility customers and our workforce,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “It’s very important to us at the PSC to keep our customers and utility partners’ welfare a top priority during this time.”