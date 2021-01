JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing a crisis level blood donation shortage.

According to MBS, O negative, O positive and B positive shelves are empty and they are unable to receive help from partners due to a national shortage.

MBS now at CRISIS Level! O Negative, O Positive and B Positive shelves are EMPTY & we are unable to get help from our partners due to this being a National Shortage. Please call (601)368-2673 or visit https://t.co/ufChUUmpip to find a location near you NOW! pic.twitter.com/bMbxTk6YeB — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) January 20, 2021

Mississippi Blood Services is encouraging donors to donate at a nearby location or call (601)368-2673 to schedule an appointment.