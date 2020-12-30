Mississippi Blood Services host blood drive in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the pandemic blood donations have been impacted across Mississippi and it’s been hard for hospitals to get the blood they need. Therefore, Mississippi Blood Services is asking for donors.

In a normal year, the time between Christmas and New Years is already the lowest point for donations and the pandemic made things even worse. Schools that normally have blood drives moved to online learning. That meant 70 percent of donations were gone.

Merle Eldridge said the center has relied on public and community drives to keep the shelves stocked but they’re still falling short.

“So what were asking is for donors to reevaluate that list put blood donations to the top and to make sure Mississippi patients get what they need. No family should be told that the blood products not there for their loved one and we can do that by making sure donors come in,” said Eldridge.

To donate, Mississippi Blood Services will be in Flowood until 5 p.m. on December 30 and December 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

